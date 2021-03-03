Crash that killed dozens linked to border breach; Memorial for victims continues to grow

News

New information continues to be released into a crash between an SUV and a semi-truck that killed 13 people and injured various others in Imperial County on Tuesday morning.

Ten of the 13 killed have been identified as Mexican citizens. The Mexican government is working to identify the three others that died.

The other passengers, as well as the driver of the semi-truck, were hospitalized with a range of injuries. Three of which were taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

On Wednesday, Border Patrol officials said that the SUV, a 1997 Ford Expedition, carrying 25 people was linked to a breach at the border that happened just 30 minutes before the crash.

The agency now deeming this an illegal human smuggling investigation. News Channel 3 crew went to the site of the border breach on Tuesday, where the fence was closed off once again.

The agency outlined a timeline of the events leading up to Monday's deadly crash. The Border Patrol said its agents were not pursuing the vehicle before the crash

Timeline of events for the crash

A memorial set-up near the site of the crash continues to grow.

One man traveled from nearby Brawley to pay his respects to the victims.

"You hear about people making this trip all the time and nobody really pays that much attention to them and then you hear something like this and it makes you think, I figure the least I can do is pay my respects," said Armando Diaz, a Brawley resident. "There's good and bad in all sorts of groups of people, but you know these people most likely, and many like them, want to come here and make a better life for themselves. I've known people that don't have papers but are some of the most humble, best people I've met. You just have to remember they're people, whether they're coming here legally or not they really just want what's best for themselves and their families."

51st District Congressman Juan Vargas also visited the site.

"It's a horrible tragedy, obviously we're all saddened by the loss of life. The incredible loss of life," Vargas said.

The Mexican Consulate in Calexico said they have already spoken to some of the families, both in the U.S. and Mexico, of those who died.

"In case of the deceased people, the consulate will be a part of the process for the transfer of the remains to Mexico. To some of these families case-by-case we will help them with some financial help," said Mario Beltran Mainero, a spokesperson for the Mexican consulate in Calexico.

The passengers’ injuries ranged from minor to severe and included fractures and head trauma. They were being cared for at several hospitals. One person was treated and released.

California Highway Patrol confirmed the passengers who died ranged between the ages of 15 to 53. Among those was the driver of the Explorer, identified as a man from Mexicali.

