Some local businesses doing okay amid postponed BNP Paribas Open weekend

This time of year organizers would have been putting the final touches on the BNP Paribas Open, which was scheduled to kick off on Monday. Amid the sweeping cancellations and postponements of large events throughout the Coachella Valley, the tournament was also postponed until further notice, making it the second year in a row that the major event wouldn't take place in March.

According to the tournament website, the event's financial impact in past years has been as high as $400 million.

While many local businesses look forward to cashing in on the revenue spurred by thousands of tourists flocking to the Coachella Valley, 2 businesses that spoke with News Channel 3 have been doing quite well, all things considered.

Coming up later tonight, we'll have more on what has given businesses an advantage despite a weekend of lost revenue.