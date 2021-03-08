Indoor dining remains on hold as reopening scope widens across different industries

News

Over the past few weeks the state of California has started to loosen restrictions on various sectors that were not permitted before. Restaurants, however, have remained stagnant while only operating outdoors and for takeout. In January, Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted the stay-at-home order, thrusting the state back into the tier system. That allowed restaurants to operate outdoors again after having been closed for weeks.

More than a month later, the state has started to loosen its grip on several sectors, which includes allowing live music, and even theme parks to open up at limited capacity.

Last week state officials announced that starting April 1, them parks could operate at 15 percent capacity. If a county is in the red tier, guidelines were also changed to allow outdoor spectator sports, such as MIB baseball, at 20 percent capacity.

Moderate and high-contact youth and adult sports were also given the green light last week in Riverside County.

Many restaurant workers are now waiting to see when it will be their time to open business back up, even if that means at a limited capacity indoors.

Currently Riverside County resides in the most restrictive purple tier. In order for a county to advance to a less restrictive tier it must meet certain metrics and "meet criteria for movement to the next less restrictive for the prior two consecutive weeks in order to progress to the next tier."

