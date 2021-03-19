Desert Hot Springs Mother asks questions and mourns son killed in motorcycle crash

News

A mother in Desert Hot Springs is mourning the death of her son who died in a motorcycle crash in the city 3 weeks ago.

The mother, Nellie Gossling, tells News Channel 3 that she believes the crash was a hit and run, and says she has many unanswered questions about what happened.

27-year-old Nathan Kolander died in the crash on Yerxa Road, which happened around 9:30 am on February 25th.

Today News Channel 3 will learn more about what happened, and we'll speak with Gossling to learn more about her son, and to learn more about her concerns with regard to the crash.

