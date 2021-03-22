Man found dead near canal in Thermal

News

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigation the death of a man found near the canal in Thermal.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Department said deputies were called the area of Airport Boulevard and Buchanan Road in Thermal at approximately 4:26 responding to reports of a body found.

Deputies confirmed there was indeed a body found. The person was only identified as an adult male.

No foul play is suspected, could be an accidental death.

Deputies are continue to investigate the circumstances behind the death, stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.