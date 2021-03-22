School bus involved in crash outside Martin Van Buren Elementary School

News

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a school bus in front of a Martin Van Buren Elementary School.

The crash happened around 1:10 p.m. near Van Buren Street and Corregidor Avenue. The area is right on the county/Indio border.

There is no word on any injuries or if there were any children on the bus at the time of the crash. We have reached out to CHP and the Desert Sands Unified School District for additional details.

According to CHP, center lanes are blocked, as is part of a northbound lane.

CHP is handling the investigation, Indio Police is assisting with traffic.

