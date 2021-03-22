TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 westbound lanes closed in Cabazon

News

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert for the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Cabazon early Monday morning just east of Morongo Trail interchange.

That's where they were cleaning up after a big rig crash.

Authorities said two big rig semi trucks collided at 2:30 a.m.

The freeway's westbound lanes were shut down for debris clean up.

Traffic was being diverted to the crossover lane.

At least one person was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

Other details on the crash's cause are not yet known.

