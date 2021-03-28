Cyclist dies in accident on Avenue 48 in Indio

News

A bicyclist died after being hit by a car in Indio just after 11:30 Sunday morning, according to representative for the Indio Police Department.

The accident happened on Avenue 48 east of Jefferson Street.

Avenue 48 is closed in both directions between Shields Road and Jefferson Street.

The vehicle involved in the accident is a Gray Chrysler sedan.

The driver stopped and is cooperating in the investigation.

The name of the person who died has not been released.