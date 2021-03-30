One person dead after a three-vehicle crash in Sky Valley

News

Firefighters are at the scene of a deadly crash in Sky Valley Tuesday night.

According to Cal Fire, one person was pronounced dead at the scene of a three-vehicle crash on Dillon Road and Lamel Road.

There is no information on what led up to the crash at this time. The California Highway Patrol is investigation the collision.

We have a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.