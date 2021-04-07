SUV rolls over on eastbound side of I-10 at Monterey on-ramp

News

First responders are on scene of a sing-vehicle rollover on Interstate 10 at the Monterey on-ramp.

The crash was reported at around 4:10 p.m.

A News Channel 3 crew at the scene said crews extricated two people from inside the vehicle.

The woman was transported to the hospital with unspecified injuries at this time. The other person, her adult son, did not appear to have any injuries.

Traffic is moving very slow heading eastbound in the area at this time.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.