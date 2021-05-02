‘We Run the CV’ relay race promotes health and encourages people to get out and run!

News

"It’s amazing to be back out here with people," Amanda Sanchez told News Channel 3. "I’ve been spending a lot of time by myself so it’s just really nice to have that company and camaraderie and celebrate with everyone out here," she said.

Sanchez was one of the runners participating in the relay race called "We Run the CV."

"Folks have been itching to get out and race for a really long time so we’re grateful that this is the first opportunity that they’ve had and they’re out here today competing," race director, Tizoc Deaztlan said.

Sanchez was running on a team with her husband and friends.

“It’s been kind of windy but I guess we’ll take that over the heat any day," she said.

There are 15 teams of four runners. Each runner passes the baton to the next runner and the relay continues for four hours. The winning team is the one that runs the most miles.

Every year its been different iterations, different teams, different distances," Deaztlan said. "This is the first time we've actually done a closed course so we’re grateful for Empire Polo for opening it up for us," he said.

Even though the course was closed, spectators could come and watch from the sidelines.

“I’m just out here supporting everybody else and it’s great we can be out outside again and have some normal life again so it’s exciting we can do these things with people and be social a little bit anyway," Mitchell Batterby said.

The race director said the purpose of this race is to promote health and encourage others to get out and run!

“We’ve had a great time and the teams are all doing amazing," Batterby said. "These runners are crazy! They’re running 12, 15 miles!” he added.