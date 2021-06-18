Gripping heat wave causes extremely dangerous working conditions for Coachella Valley farmworkers

News

A blistering heat wave gripped the Coachella Valley, setting new record highs this week. As people limit their exposure and opt for the air-conditioned outdoors, farmworkers persist while working in dangerously hot conditions under the sun.

"Every worker in every work setting, especially (agriculture), they have to be provided water, shade and there has to be some type of training in place as far as heat exposure and also plans of emergency in case a worker is coming across any symptoms," director of Todec, Luz Gallegos said.

Todec is an organization that provides outreach, legal support and other services for immigrants and their families in the Coachella Valley and the Inland Empire. Gallegos was actively conducting outreach services at farming fields in Chino, CA on Friday. She often does the same in the fields of the eastern Coachella Valley, which are communities predominantly made up of farmworkers.

As of Friday, temperatures in Thermal were expected to reach 120 degrees.

"If we have healthy workers, we have a healthy economy," said director of Todec, Luz Gallegos.

