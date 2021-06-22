Police urging barricaded suspect to exit home in La Quinta gated community

News

Police surrounded a home in a La Quinta gated community near Washington Street and Avenue 50 early Tuesday morning where a barricaded suspect refused to come out.

News Channel 3 first started getting reports of a heavy police presence at the Parc La Quinta community on the 78000 block of Via Bolero, around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Police at the scene could be heard over a loud speaker telling a suspect to "come out."

The Riverside County Sheriffs Department hasn't confirmed any details on the police activity but did say a SWAT team was in route.

This is a developing story. Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates.