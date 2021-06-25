Coroner identifies 28-year-old man killed in hit & run crash in Palm Springs

News

A man was struck and killed in a hit and run crash early Friday morning in Palm Springs, police confirmed.

Sgt. Kyle Stjerne of the Palm Springs Police Department said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the area of East Palm Canyon Drive between Broadmoor street and Golf Club Drive just after 4 a.m.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner's office later identified the pedestrian as John Grizzell Jr, 28, of Palm Springs.

Police say the suspect vehicle is possibly a silver in color 2005 or 2006 Nissan Altima with damage to the hood, windshield, and passenger side.

Anyone with information about the collision or the identity of the suspect can call 760-327-1441 or CrimeStoppers at 760-341-7867.

East Palm Canyon Drive was closed for nearly six hours Friday morning. Palm Springs Police reopened East Palm Canyon Drive at 10:19 a.m.

