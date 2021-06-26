Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Cathedral City
One man is in jail in connection to a deadly shooting early Saturday morning in Cathedral City.
It happened in the 31800 block of Neuma Drive just after 2:30 am.
The man who died is identified as 27-year-old Rancho Mirage resident Isaac Valles.
Investigators say the crime is related to a domestic dispute.
Valles had several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
After speaking with witnesses, police later arrested a suspect in Desert Hot Springs.
Investigators are asking anyone with information in the case to contact the Cathedral City Police Department.
News Channel 3 will continue to follow this story and provide details on the suspect after formal charges are filed in the case.
