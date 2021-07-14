Officials: Person pronounced dead in Banning crash found alive an hour later

News

A person originally pronounced dead in a crash along Interstate 10 on Saturday was found showing signs of life after being pulled out of the wreckage nearly an hour later, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The two-vehicle crash happened on the eastbound I-10 near Hargrave Street in Banning at around at 1:37 p.m.

Cal Fire spokesperson Rob Roseen said the crash is considered a "Mass Patient Incident" as there were 8 people involved.

Authorities told News Channel 3 on Saturday that six patients were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries while one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

However, Roseen said that nearly an hour after pronouncing the person dead, fire crews went to extricate the person's body from the wreckage. As they were getting the body out, they discovered that the person was still showing signs of life.

The hour delay occurred because of the number of patients. Ronseen said in a "mass patient incident," crews must prioritize victims in order to save as many lives as they can. With crews believing the person in the wreckage was dead, they focused on victims they thought they could still save at the time.

There is no word on the current condition of the seven victims. An additional person was involved in the crash, however, they did not suffer notable injuries and denied further treatment.

We have put out word to the California Highway Patrol for an update on their investigation but have yet to hear back.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.