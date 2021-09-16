Firefighters working to put out Tamarisk tree fire near freeway

News

Country Club Drive was shut down to traffic Thursday morning due to firefighting activity related to a Tamarisk Tree Fire next to the road, Union Pacific Railroad tracks, and Interstate 10.

The intense fire was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 3:39 a.m. just west of the I-10 Jefferson Street exit ramp and was putting off a large plume of smoke.

Police closed both directions of Country Club Drive from Avenue 42 to Adams Street.

Freeway traffic was not impacted but trains on the rail line were stopped.

There was no immediate word on injuries or the fire's cause. The area is well-known for its many homeless encampments.

Authorities expected Country Club Drive to remain closed to traffic for several hours as they put the fire out and mop up hot spots.

Commuters can use Varner Road, Interstate 10, Avenue 42, or Fred Waring Drive to avoid the road closure.

