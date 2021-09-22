Skip to Content
News
By
Published 2:44 PM

Palm Springs Fire on scene of mass casualty incident with 15 patients complaining of airway issues

PSFD

The Palm Springs Fire Department is at the scene of a "Mass Casualty Incident" with 15 patients complaining of airway issues on the 1100 block of Farrel Drive, near the Palm Springs DMV office.

According to fire officials, there are multiple fire units and AMR ambulances at the scene.

There was no word on the severity of the issues or if any victims suffered injuries.

We have a crew on the way to the scene to gather more details. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Local News / News Headlines / Top Stories

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content