Palm Springs Fire on scene of mass casualty incident with 15 patients complaining of airway issues

The Palm Springs Fire Department is at the scene of a "Mass Casualty Incident" with 15 patients complaining of airway issues on the 1100 block of Farrel Drive, near the Palm Springs DMV office.

According to fire officials, there are multiple fire units and AMR ambulances at the scene.

ALERT- Multiple fire units and AMR Ambulances are on the scene of MCI (mass casualty incident) with approximately 15 patients complaining airway issues in the 1100 block of Farrell Dr. pic.twitter.com/erb1erROh6 — Palm Springs Fire Department (@PalmSpringsFire) September 22, 2021

There was no word on the severity of the issues or if any victims suffered injuries.

