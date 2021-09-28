Supervisors approve shared funding for flood control channel in Palm Springs

News

The Board of Supervisors today authorized the Riverside County Flood Control & Water Conservation District to finalize a cooperative funding agreement with the city of Palm Springs for completion of a storm channel project near Palm Springs High School.

In a 5-0 vote without comment, the board cleared the way for the district to obligate up to $7.52 million for the Master Drainage Plan 20 line, due for construction along Farrell Drive, between Baristo and Ramon roads, with an additional interconnecting segment on Ramon, between Farrell and El Cielo Road.

"The project will provide necessary flood control and drainage improvements to alleviate flooding on Ramon, near Palm Springs High," according to documents posted to the board's agenda. Upon construction completion, the facilities will alleviate ongoing flooding concerns to city residents by reducing runoff on Ramon.''

The channel will run roughly 4,800 feet underground as part of the municipal storm drain system, officials said.

Under the agreement between the district and city, the district will take responsibility for operation and maintenance of the mainline drainage canal, while the city will continue to maintain catch basins, inlets, connector pipes and lateral storm drains.

According to city documents, Palm Springs has already spent just over $300,000 on the project, and expectations are another $900,000 will be expended locally.

It is expected to take about three years to finish.