Palm Desert star Desirae Krawczyk wins in first round of BNP

Update: 10:00 p.m.

Desirae Krawczyk and her partner Alexa Guarachi won in a three-set tie-breaker against Heather Watson and Zheng Saisai.

Original Report:

Former Palm Desert Aztec and 3-time Grand Slam Champion Desirae Krawczyk is set to play at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells tonight.

The doubles tennis star told News Channel 3 in an interview earlier this week that it was her father who first introduced her to the sport -- when she was just two years old. He had played at a club in Cathedral City.

Her connections to the BNP tournament also stretch back to her childhood. When she was a teenager, she worked as a "ball girl."

Tonight, she'll be showing her skills on the court.

Speaking about her years of preparation for the match tonight, she told News Channel 3, " Wimbledon center court and then the US Open. It was just so cool you know. You are this little girl dreaming about these things and it’s finally coming true and it’s just amazing."

This isn't her first stop at the BNP. She's played in Indian Wells before.

This year, she is the fourth seed in the women's doubles draw with her partner Alexa Guarachi.

The pair is set to be the last match of the day on Court Six.

Desert Desirae: Local tennis star, three-time grand slam champion Desirae Krawczyk back home at BNP Paribas Open

https://youtu.be/jSMVJMwRbXw