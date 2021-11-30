Giving Tuesday: Ways you can give back locally

Every year following Thanksgiving and the holiday sales comes Giving Tuesday. It's a worldwide movement that aims to get people to be generous and give back to their communities.

The unofficial holiday began nine years ago and has picked up momentum since.

Around the Coachella Valley there are many places looking to take volunteers not only today but every day.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Desert is looking for people to change a kid's future by becoming a mentor. It is located at 42600 Cook Street in Palm Desert.

Score Coachella Valley is looking for mentors and subject matter experts to help support local minority owned business. Mentors will need to use their industry based knowledge and expertise to help. It is located at 73733 Fred Waring Drive, Suite 211 in Palm Desert.

If you want some dog interaction California Paws Rescue is looking for volunteers to exercise dogs. It is located at 73650 Dinah Shore in Palm Desert.

FIND Food Bank is always looking for volunteers to help bag food at it's facility. Or even donating food today would go a long way.

If you're not up for some hands-on volunteering there are other ways you can still participate in Giving Tuesday.

The Oak Grove Sanctuary in Palm Springs is looking to raise much needed support and awareness for LGBTQ+ foster youth. By donating money to the sanctuary you can help.

The sanctuary has already received a $2,500 grant from Steve Tobin and Johnny Krupa of the Grace Helen Spearman Charitable Foundation. Any additional money it received today will help double that amount to support the cause.

You can find more local volunteer opportunities on Volunteer Match's website.