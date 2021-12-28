Looking back local crime in 2021

There were dozens of deadly crimes in the valley this year — but overall — homicides are down from last year.

Palm Springs coming in with the most this year with seven homicides, up from five last year.

Indio, the next valley city with the most murders, has 6 this year.

All other valley cities had three or fewer killings. Rancho Mirage this year had the fewest with zero.

And in unincorporated areas of the valley combined, including county land near Desert Hot Springs, Palm Desert, North Palm Springs, Thousand Palms, and Whitewater, there were 7 homicides.

News Channel 3’s Jake Ingrassia is taking a look back at crime in the Coachella Valley in 2021.