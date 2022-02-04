Suds in the sanctuary: breweries populate vacant US churches

By KATHRYN POST

Religion News Service

A new wave of craft breweries is taking over vacant U.S. churches. Now, patrons can imbibe beneath the barreled ceiling of a former German Catholic church in Baltimore or drink “Serpent’s Stout” in a Mexican Presbyterian church in San Diego. “This building fell into massive disrepair and probably would have been demolished were it not for the developers that saved it,” said Tomme Arthur, co-founder of the San Diego brewery. At least 8 U.S. church breweries have opened since 2020.