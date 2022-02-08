Billie Eilish, Ariana DeBose, Olivia Colman and more react to their Oscar nominations

By Chloe Melas and Marianne Garvey, CNN

The 2022 Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday.

See below for reaction from some of the nominees.

Billie Eilish and Finneas, best original song for “No Time to Die”

“Words cannot describe how honored and excited we are to have been nominated for an Academy Award for our song ‘No Time To Die.’ It was a lifelong dream of ours to write a Bond theme, and one we never thought would ever come true. It’s completely unbelievable that we are here being recognized for this song, and this is a peak life experience for us as songwriters and artists. To be recognized today among these other incredible nominees is something we most certainly do not take for granted. Thank you to the Academy, from the bottom of our hearts. Thank you to Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson for allowing us this incredible opportunity, and to be part of Daniel Craig’s unparalleled legacy as James Bond. Thank you to Cary Joji Fukunaga, and last but not least, thank you to Hans Zimmer, Stephen Lipson and Johnny Marr for being an absolute joy to work with on this song.”

Ariana DeBose, best actress in a supporting role for “West Side Story”

“My morning walk along the river was extra special today. I am absolutely overjoyed by this morning’s news. To be recognized alongside such incredible women for their inspiring performances is surreal enough, but to share this celebration with Steven, Kristie, and the entire team that made our beautiful movie is a dream come true. I’m so thankful to the Academy for this acknowledgement and am beyond grateful to Steven, Kristie, and everyone at Amblin and Disney. What a moment.”

Olivia Colman, actress in a leading role for “The Lost Daughter”

“Oh my god yes. I’m SO EXCITED!!! And with Maggie and Jessie, and our fellow nominees, this feeling right now is bloody brilliant. Thank you thank you thank thank you xxxxxx”

Denzel Washington, best actor in a leading role for “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth was one of the best experiences of my career. Joel Coen is a genius and I hope the nominations for the film will allow for more people to enjoy a terrific cinematic experience. Thank you to the members of the Academy for the recognition and to A24 and Apple for their ongoing support.”

Nicole Kidman, best actress in a leading role for “Being the Ricardos”

“WOW! I’m so overwhelmed! Just having breakfast with my family when the nominations came in. What a beautiful way to find out! I share this with them, Javier, JK, Nina and with ALL the cast and Aaron Sorkin, as this is ours together. This was the hardest role I’ve ever done and to be honored this way is deeply appreciated. And to Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr, thank you for trusting me with the opportunity to inhabit your mother. Lucille Ball is one of Hollywood’s greatest icons. She was ahead of her time. From actress to producer to studio head, mother and wife, she’s an extraordinary inspiration! Thank you Lucille Ball. And to everyone who worked on this film both in front of and behind the camera during, our passionate and hardworking crew, Amazon, Todd Black, Aaron Sorkin, this nomination is ours to share!”

Kenneth Branagh has multiple nominations for “Belfast,” including best picture and best director

“It’s a long way from the streets of Belfast to the Academy Awards. Today, I think of my mother and father, and my grandparents – how proud they were to be Irish, how much this city meant to them. They would have been overwhelmed by this incredible honour – as am I. Given a story as personal as this one, it’s a hell of a day for my family, and the family of our film. I thank Academy voters for their incredible and generous recognition. We are honoured to be among the other extraordinary nominees in a remarkable year for films, and I salute the superb cast and crew of Belfast for their exceptional talent, comradeship and kindness.”

Kirsten Dunst, best supporting actress for “The Power of the Dog”

“To be honored by the Academy is a truly humbling experience. For both Jesse and I to get our first nominations together is beyond our wildest dreams. Congratulations to Jane, Benedict, Kodi and Jesse on their nominations and the entire cast and crew of The Power of the Dog. Working on this film was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I’m forever grateful for Jane trusting me to bring Rose’s story to life. Thank you to the Academy for recognizing our work and for putting me amongst such a remarkable group of actresses.”

Ari Wegner, best cinematography for “The Power of the Dog”

“I am lost for words, I can hardly stand up! I am so honoured to be recognised alongside such an incredible group of fellow cinematographers. I’m ecstatic for the entire Power of the Dog team on a phenomenal morning of nominations. Thank you to all of the cast and crew who supported me on this journey – and above all thank you to Jane for entrusting me with your film. This is simply a dream come true.”

Adam McKay, best original screenplay, best picture for “Don’t Look Up”

“I could not be more thrilled. Loved seeing the recognition for our incredibly talented composer Nicholas Britell and our legendary editor Hank Corwin. I am honored by the Best Original Screenplay nomination with David Sirota, especially as I personally started as a writer. And most of all, of course, Best Picture nomination, which is a reflection of hundreds of people who went above and beyond to make this movie happen during such challenging and difficult times. Thank you to the Academy, I’m extremely grateful.”

Nicholas Britell, best original score for “Don’t Look Up”

“I am profoundly honored to receive this Oscar nomination for Don’t Look Up. This is my fourth project with Adam McKay, and it has been a real privilege to have such an amazing creative partner and friend. This truly means so much to me.”

Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Kurt Albrecht for Best Animated Feature nominee “The Mitchells vs. The Machines”

“We’d like to THANK THE ACADEMY (WHAT IS HAPPENING!??!?!?) for this nomination. We’re so happy that our amazing team of artists and filmmakers are getting recognized for this film. Our family of hundreds of crew set out to make the most original, heartwarming, funny, surprising and groundbreaking film we could make, and to do it with the love and enthusiasm of a movie lover making her first film. Our art team constantly proved that you could break formulas and invent new tools to have CG animation reveal our artists’ humanity instead of hiding it. Our LGBTQ+ teammates helped us make our main character authentically queer. And all our artists infused every shot with the love and passion and infectious joy of our fellow first time filmmaker main character: Katie Mitchell. This movie is a celebration of humanity, and we’re so grateful to the humans who made it, and just as grateful to the humans who loved it.”

A previous version of this story incorrectly stated Jay-Z was among the Oscar nominees for best song. It has been updated.

