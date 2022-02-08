Desert Hot Springs High School takes part in drunk driving simulation

A drunk driving simulation called "Every 15 minutes" at Desert Hot Springs High School (DHSHS) will be bringing several emergency vehicles to the school on Tuesday.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) is teaming up with DHSHS for the program which will stage a crash on the stadium grounds.

The simulation will be from 9:30 am to about 11:30 am for juniors and seniors at the school.

"Every 15 Minutes" is a drunk driving awareness program held every two years. Its goal is to help prevent the number of students who drink and drive.

On Tuesday, the simulation will show what could happen when someone drinks and drives.

During this simulation, there is going to be a large number of emergency vehicles at the school. A helicopter will also be in the area.

The Palm Springs Unified School District wants to ensure the surrounding community that this is only a mock emergency incident, and no real emergency exists at the school.

The following day on Wednesday, February 9, there will be an assembly that acts as a memorial service for the "living dead" students who represent those killed by drunk drivers. That will be held at the school's gym from 10:45 am to 12:00 pm.

According to Drive-Safely.net: