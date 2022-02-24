20 dogs killed after house fire in Yucca Valley

20 dogs were killed and an additional 15 to 20 dogs were rescued following a house fire Wednesday morning in Yucca Valley.

The fire happened on the 3000 block of Goleta, Yucca Valley.

According to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, firefighters arrived to the scene and found a single-story home well involved with multiple exposures. Crews worked to prevent flames from spreading to an adjacent motorhome, an outbuilding, and nearby vegetation.

"High winds and a large number of dogs complicated firefighting efforts," reads a post by the fire department.

Loose dogs rescued from the scene

Crews were able to knock down the fire after 30 minutes and began searching for possible victims.

"Sadly after the fire was knocked down, 20 deceased dogs were found inside the home. An additional 15-20 dogs were also located at the residence or in the area," reads a post by the fire department.

The home and a motorhome sustained heavy damage.





A Fire Investigator determined that the fire was accidental. It was caused by a propane heater that had tipped over, the fire department confirmed.

The Red Cross was requested to assist the two displaced occupants. Animal control was also called to the scene to assist with the dogs.