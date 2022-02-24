20 dogs killed after house fire in Yucca Valley
20 dogs were killed and an additional 15 to 20 dogs were rescued following a house fire Wednesday morning in Yucca Valley.
The fire happened on the 3000 block of Goleta, Yucca Valley.
According to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, firefighters arrived to the scene and found a single-story home well involved with multiple exposures. Crews worked to prevent flames from spreading to an adjacent motorhome, an outbuilding, and nearby vegetation.
"High winds and a large number of dogs complicated firefighting efforts," reads a post by the fire department.
Crews were able to knock down the fire after 30 minutes and began searching for possible victims.
"Sadly after the fire was knocked down, 20 deceased dogs were found inside the home. An additional 15-20 dogs were also located at the residence or in the area," reads a post by the fire department.
The home and a motorhome sustained heavy damage.
A Fire Investigator determined that the fire was accidental. It was caused by a propane heater that had tipped over, the fire department confirmed.
The Red Cross was requested to assist the two displaced occupants. Animal control was also called to the scene to assist with the dogs.
"Heating equipment is a leading cause of fires in U.S. homes. Local fire departments responded to an estimated average of 48,530 fires involving heating equipment each year in 2014-2018. These fires resulted in annual losses of 500 civilian deaths, 1,350 civilian injuries, and $1.1 billion in direct property damage.- San Bernardino County Fire
Over half (54%) of the home heating fire deaths were caused by having heating equipment too close to things that can burn, such as upholstered furniture, clothing, mattress, or bedding"
Comments