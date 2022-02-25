Local Links: Two businesses instill family values

During the month of February, Local Links is highlighting local black-owned businesses in honor of Black History Month. In the Coachella Valley, a mobile car wash and a thrift store are both instilling their family values to run a successful business.

Rico's West Coast Wash, also known as Don't Get Caught Riding Dirty is a mobile car wash business that comes to you.

Rico Pereria, the owner, said his business service varies from a car wash, detailing, specialties like ceramic coating, and shampooing among other services. Pereria said he is fully certified in all of the services he offers.

The business all started after Pereria was forced to seek another job after working as a referee and sports were canceled during the pandemic. He said his brother gave him the idea to start mobile car washes and he went with it. Pereria's father also helped him get started.

Rico's West Coast Wash is able to travel anywhere in the Coachella Valley to provide its services.

You can find out more at @ricoswestcoastwash on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

Over in Palm Desert is where Duchess Sanchez owns her business called Thriftology. Sanchez started her business after the love for thrifting was passed down to generations of her family.

“Everything was thrifting with my grandmother, mother, and all of my aunties. So then once I had kids that was just part of our life," explained Sanchez.

All of the items at Thirftology are curated by Sanchez, from various vintage to modern items. Sanchez said she goes out to source the items she sells from rummage sales, estate sales, and garage sales.

Not only does Sanchez's business have a family impact, but also holds an economic value.

“These clothes are still great and they can still be utilized and given a new home on a new body," said Sanchez.

You can find more about Thirftology on their Instagram page @thriftology.19.

Support other valley businesses and attractions on CV Local Links HERE.