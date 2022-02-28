Mourners gather for vigil service of Mecca priest who died from COVID-19

The Sanctuary of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mecca was packed with people paying their respects to their priest, Father Jesus Palomares.

Father Palomares died on Feb. 16 at the age of 58.

Church officials said he was found unresponsive in his room that afternoon. Last week, the church confirmed on its Facebook page that his cause of death was COVID-19.

Father Palomares had been in the Coachella Valley for several years, serving at both Sanctuary of Our Lady of Guadalupe and Our Lady of Soledad in Coachella. On Monday, the numerous churchgoers who would go to the church to hear his homilies instead came to say their final goodbyes.

Father Palomares' body will now be taken back to his birthplace of Mexico City for his funeral service. He will be surrounded by his family before being taken to his final resting place, the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe.









The Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe is a national shrine of Mexico. It is one of the most important sites in Roman Catholicism, as it contains the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Every year, millions of people make the pilgrimage to the church.

The Sanctuary of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mecca has lost two priests in a little over a year.

Last January, Father Francisco Valdovinos died following a long battle with COVID-19.

Fr. Palomores was appointed the pastor of the parish after Fr. Valdovinos' passing.