NFL combine will help clear up battle to be No. 1 draft pick

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kayvon Thibodeaux looked like a lock to be this year’s top NFL draft pick until Aidan Hutchinson played his way into the conversation. With eight weeks to go before the draft, offensive linemen Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu and Evan Neal also are in the debate. The four-man race to the top has become a hot topic at this week’s annual scouting combine. And it’s rekindled a familiar question: Who’s No. 1? With no quarterbacks likely to be selected right away, the guys in the trenches are the favorites.