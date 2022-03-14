Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev upset by Gael Monfils, loses ATP No. 1 ranking in the process
Daniil Medvedev is done in the desert.
The top seed and World No. 1 was upset in the Round of 32 on Monday at the BNP Paribas Open, losing to Gael Monfils in three sets.
🇫🇷 Magnifique Monfils 🇫🇷@Gael_Monfils defeats a World No.1 for the second time in his career (Nadal 2009), shocking Medvedev 4-6, 6-3, 6-1#IndianWells pic.twitter.com/6YP0x4e8Gl— BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 14, 2022
At the start of the match, Medvedev was favored -1000 with an 80% chance to win.
Just winning the set with the underarm serve 🙃— BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 14, 2022
Never a dull moment with @Gael_Monfils #IndianWells pic.twitter.com/PGk0iAUQju
But give Monfils credit.
The Frenchman played a beautiful match, clearly frustrating the top seed and ultimately defeating him for one of the biggest surprises of the tournament.
La Monf Moves ❤️#IndianWells | @Gael_Monfils pic.twitter.com/H3LttySOKl— BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 14, 2022
Due to the loss so early in the tournament, Medvedev will lose his World No. 1 ranking. Novak Djokovic, who skipped this year's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, will retain that ranking.
Welcome back to World No. 1 @DjokerNole! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/rQDkpMxnfs— Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) March 14, 2022
Be sure to stay with the KESQ News Channel 3 sports team of Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo for continuing coverage of the tennis tournament.
