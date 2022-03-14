Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev upset by Gael Monfils, loses ATP No. 1 ranking in the process

Daniil Medvedev is done in the desert.

The top seed and World No. 1 was upset in the Round of 32 on Monday at the BNP Paribas Open, losing to Gael Monfils in three sets.

🇫🇷 Magnifique Monfils 🇫🇷@Gael_Monfils defeats a World No.1 for the second time in his career (Nadal 2009), shocking Medvedev 4-6, 6-3, 6-1#IndianWells pic.twitter.com/6YP0x4e8Gl — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 14, 2022

At the start of the match, Medvedev was favored -1000 with an 80% chance to win.

Just winning the set with the underarm serve 🙃



Never a dull moment with @Gael_Monfils #IndianWells pic.twitter.com/PGk0iAUQju — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 14, 2022

But give Monfils credit.

The Frenchman played a beautiful match, clearly frustrating the top seed and ultimately defeating him for one of the biggest surprises of the tournament.

Due to the loss so early in the tournament, Medvedev will lose his World No. 1 ranking. Novak Djokovic, who skipped this year's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, will retain that ranking.

