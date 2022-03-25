Local Links: Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates ribbon cutting supporting a great cause

Nothing Bundt Cakes in La Quinta is having its ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, and donating a portion of its proceeds to benefit a local non-profit.

After the Nothing Bundt Cakes in Palm Desert proved to be a success, Jeffrey Tropple, the owner said it was time to bring a store to the east Valley.

“We had so much community support in Palm Desert," said Tropple. "We can bring that much more joy to the east end of the valley by bringing this product out."

Tropple opened Nothing Bundt Cakes in La Quinta a few months ago but because of the pandemic, he held off on hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Now the cake shop is being joined by the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce for the ribbon cutting at 3 pm on Friday.

With the ribbon-cutting, both Nothing Bundt Cake locations will be donating 25% of the proceeds on Friday and Saturday to Shay's Warriors.

The non-profit organization helps cancer survivors in the Coachella Valley. The money raised the next two days will be used to fund 25 cancer survivors going to the organization's annual "I am Hope Survivors Reset Retreat".

Tropple said he always tried to find ways to get his stores involved in the community to help raise money for a great cause.