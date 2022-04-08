Austin Slater’s double in 10th lifts Giants past Marlins 6-5

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Austin Slater doubled with two outs in the 10th inning for his first career walkoff RBI, sending the San Francisco Giants past the Miami Marlins 6-5 in an opening-day nail-biter. Thairo Estrada hit a tying home run to start the bottom of the ninth off Anthony Bender. Then Slater came through against Anthony Bass, scoring Darin Ruf. It marked San Francisco’s first walkoff win on opening day since beating the Padres on April 6, 1987, at Candlestick Park. Jazz Chisholm Jr. put Miami ahead with a two-run homer with one out in the top of the ninth as the Marlins capitalized against San Francisco’s bullpen once Logan Webb left the game.