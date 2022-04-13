Palm Springs homeless navigation meeting set for April 27

The next community meeting on the controversial Homeless Navigation Center in Palm Springs has been scheduled for April 27.

The virtual meeting will go from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. via Zoom. Residents interested in participating can join at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88243454072?pwd=bmtERkxPNjViamJZMzZtUkxDcUhYQT09.

Palm Springs' new Homeless Navigation Center is set to be located at 3589 McCarthy Road in the northern part of the city. The location of the center has been a source of controversy for residents of those neighborhoods. The community already suffers from crime, substance abuse, mental health, and other issues.

"We’re against placing these things in residential areas where there’s children. And if their children were in these places, would they approve it?," said Kenneth Williams, a resident who lives adjacent to the proposed center.

Mayor Lisa Mayor has previously told residents that the center would not be a drop-in facility and would have security 24/7.

The Palm Springs City Council voted 4-1 to approve the funding agreement with the county. Mayor Pro-Tem Grace Garner added that she is a no vote for the purchase agreement. She represents District 1, where the proposed center would be located.

The city agreed to provide $5.3 million in funds from a state grant they received in June 2020 to address homelessness. The funding will towards the navigation center's construction and operations over the next 9 years. Riverside County provided an additional $5.7 million for the center.

The homeless navigation center is aimed at addressing the city's homelessness issue.

According to the city, the Palm Springs Navigation Center will provide:

Hygiene Services

Health and Wellness Services

Education and Employment Services

Housing Navigation

Resident Meal Services

Intensive Case Management

24/7 Onsite Staff and Security

Benefits & Essential Documentation

Transportation Assistance

Behavioral Health Services

Life Skills Education

Placement to Permanent and Supportive Housing

Martha's Village and Kitchen will operate the facility.

The upcoming meeting will include a brief presentation on the the plan for the facility and services. In addition, city officials, Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills, Linda Barrack, CEO of Martha’s, and Greg Rodriguez, government relations and public policy advisor from Supervisor Manuel Perez’s office, will be on hand for a public comment period.

Resident's input and suggestions are desired and welcome.

To learn more about the project and take a survey, visit https://www.palmspringsca.gov/government/departments/community-economic-development-department/palm-springs-navigation-center

Additional questions or comments may also be emailed to psnavigationcenterquestions@palmspringsca.gov.

