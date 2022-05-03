Twin brothers arrested in connection with Cabazon outlet mall murder

Police have arrested twin brothers in connection with the murder of a Palm Springs resident during a hold-up outside of the Cabazon outlet mall last month.

Elijah Ray Burt Jr. and Emanuel Rick Burt Jr. were arrested in Nevada in connection with the murder, John Hall, spokesperson for the Riverside County District Attorney's office confirmed.

Hall added that Elijah Burt has been charged with murder. His twin brother Emanuel is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, Hall said.

There was no further information available or any time frame on the extradition proceedings at this time.

Three people in total have been arrested in the murder investigation.

On April 23, authorities announced the arrest of Reginald Charles Trice, 18, of Victorville. He was charged with murder, attempted robbery and sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.

Reginald Charles Trice

According to sheriff's Sgt. Ben Ramirez, Trice allegedly confronted Michael Moser, 66, shortly before 7 p.m. on March 24 on the mall property. Ramirez said that Moser was shot at least once, prompting calls to 911, after which deputies and paramedics converged on the location

Michael Moser

Life-saving measures were attempted, but Moser was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was unclear why Moser was targeted, and investigators did not disclose whether he put up a struggle during the robbery.

Moser's friends told News Channel 3 that he went to the outlet mall to charge his car and get coffee on his way home from Los Angeles. Moser was the vice president of jeweler Harry Winston for nearly 10 years before retiring last November.

There was no sign of the shooter when deputies reached the mall. However, Ramirez said that over the ensuing weeks, detectives developed leads pointing to Trice as the alleged assailant.

A warrant was obtained and served at his residence in the 15500 block of Morada Road, according to the sheriff's spokesman.

There was no word on what led to the arrests of the Burts. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on this investigation.