2 new veteran measures pass CA Assembly to halt veteran deportation and end suicide

Two new measures meant to help veterans passed votes on the California Assembly floor Thursday.

The measures, proposed by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia, will now advance to the State Senate, about halfway through the legislative process.

AJR 19 calls on the federal government to "implement and streamline the process for service members and veterans to become citizens immediately, halt deportation of veterans, and pardon all veterans who have been deported and bring them home."

AB 2032 calls for a task force to be established to "systematically reduce military and veteran suicides and to develop a plan to eliminate all military and veteran suicides in the state."

