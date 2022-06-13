Well In the Desert Unhoused Bike Program in Palm Springs

Eric Frankson is a Director on the Well In the Desert Board and he created a Bike Program to give unhoused individuals transportation here in the desert. Frankson believes that giving transportation to their clients gives them the ability to get around the city with hopes of helping them get back on their feet. Some of the bikes are brand news and some are used. Frankson will take used bikes and fix them up. He said, "not all unhoused individuals are mentally ill some just had some bad luck and need our help". The bike program has grown and they have hopes to receive donations monetarily or donate used or new bikes.