Preparation underway for Juneteenth Celebration

The City of Palm Springs will celebrate the Juneteenth holiday one day early with a special family-friendly celebration on Saturday, June 18. Preparation at the Desert Highland Unity Center is underway.

In the Press Release, Jarvis Crawford, manager of the James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center said “Juneteenth is an important celebration and reminder about how far we have come as a nation,” and that “Everyone is invited!”

For more information about this year’s event, contact organizer Brian Jackson at Desert Highland Unity Center at (760) 323-8271.