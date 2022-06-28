Splash House August line-up released, passes go on sale on Thursday

The line-up for the next two weekends of Splash House has been released. Remaining General Admission passes will go on sale Thursday, 6/30 at 12pm PT

You can get passes at https://splashhouse.com/book/

Splash House, the popular music festival that takes place across three Palm Springs hotels, returns on August 12-14 and August 19-21.

The August 12-14 weekend will feature Dabin, Dombresky, John Summit, Polo & Pan and many more. After Hours for this weekend will feature Claude Vanstroke and SG Lewis.

The August 19-21 weekend will feature Elderbrook, Jungle, Malaa, Noizu, and many more. After Hours for this weekend will be headlined by an unannounced special guest and Seth Troxler.

Splash House takes place at the Renaissance, the Margaritaville Resort, and the Saguaro hotels in Palm Springs. After the performances are done at the hotels, the party moves to the Palm Springs Air Museum for "After Hours."

Splash House is organized by Goldenvoice, the company behind the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals in Indio.