Palm Springs City council and local business owners are set to discuss Economic Assistance

At the Palm Springs City council meeting local business owners are requesting to recreate an Economic Assistance model called Facade Improvement Grant Program. Some commercial-retail business owners would like for the program to assist with securing their property and help with exterior maintenance of their property.

Most recently in 2018, businesses were receiving help through this program. The city budgeted up to $250, 000 thousand, which was distributed amongst 25 businesses. This program was suspended during COVID. While speaking with Joy Meredith, the owner of Crystal Fantasy, she said, "Bringing back The Facade Improvement Grant Program is important to all businesses. We lost it during Covid but it’s a great partnership between businesses and the city to keep it looking fresh".

The request on the agenda at council today is:

• Security Video Camera System Grants

• Vandalism Repair Grants

• Reactivation of the Façade Improvement Grant Program – City provided matching grants up to $5,000 towards investments in “storefronts” throughout the City.

Under that program, allowable uses include:

o Exterior Signs (installation of new or repair or replacement of legally installed and mounted signs; including neon or halo-lit signs)

o Awnings, canopies, or sunshades (installation of new, or repair or replacement of fixed metal or fabric awnings), which could include perpendicular wall-mounted castle banners (without signage)

o Painting or exterior surface treatment (stucco, tile, stone, or brick replacement or repair)

o Asphalt paving, replacement or repair of tiles or decorative pavers (not in the public right-of-way); sidewalk or courtyard repaving (not in the public right-of-way)

o Repair or replacement of masonry walls or footings

o Outdoor lighting (installation of new exterior lighting fixtures; repair or replacement of existing exterior lighting fixtures)

o Installation, repair, or replacement of decorative or security fencing

o Replacement of plate glass windows; re-glazing of windows or change of window mullions with the approval of an architectural application by the City

o Installation or replacement of outdoor landscaping and