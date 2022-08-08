N Indian Canyon closed at the Whitewater Wash due to flooding

N Indian Canyon Drive has been shut down from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Road due to flooding.

At this time, there have been no announcements for road closures at any of the other major roadways along the Whitewater Wash.

There is no word on when Indian Canyon could be back open.

Earlier today, rain caused flooding at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway. The floods caused more than 200 people to be stranded at the station while they waited for crews to clean up debris.

