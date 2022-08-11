The Acrisure Arena’s concrete floor is in process, and the first two seats are bolted down

The officials with the Acrisure Arena had a very intimate event with the Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez to bolt down the first arena seats. Over 400 construction workers were working on the Acrisure Arena, said Bill Dieter, the Project Executive.

They were laying down the concrete ice floor with tons of heavy machinery, but there was a lot of hands-on labor to complete the concrete. The construction team started laying the concrete ice floor around 2 am today, and "It's about 17,000 square feet of concrete. So we'll have about, it'll be right around 400 yards for today," said Dieter.

The impact of the Arena is not only an Entertainment Hub but "this day is significant because the number of jobs this arena will open the door for and have done, having a local people work on this project," said Supervisor Perez. He also mentions that this Arena is opening the door for CV rail systems to allow people from neighboring cities to come to enjoy the different acts the Arena will offer.

