Community gathers to honor Cpl Hunter Lopez and 12 servicemembers killed one year ago

Friends, family, law enforcement, and dignitaries gathered on Friday to honor a local hero. One year ago on this day, local Marine Cpl Hunter Lopez and 12 servicemembers were killed in a terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Hunter Lopez

Dozens turned out at the La Quinta Civic Center Campus with American flags and lightsabers in hand. All the while, surrounded by images of the 22-year-old La Quinta High School graduate.

Jim Henderson showed up because his son, who was a Riverside County Sheriff’s Explorer with Hunter couldn’t make it.

“It’s sad it has to be under these circumstances, but that’s what brings everybody together and from what I know of Hunter, nothing would make him prouder than to see everybody here together," Henderson said.

Hunter’s sacrifice left a lasting impression on some who never got the chance to meet him like Jeremiah Contreras, a Junior ROTC cadet at LQHS.

“It makes me want to strive because I know that someone like Hunter would want his fellow cadets to strive and keep on going," Contreras said.

One after the other speakers shared their words of support for Hunter’s family. His father, Herman Lopez, explained the nod to Star Wars.

"One of his greatest memories was when his grandparents, uncles, aunts, surprised him at a birthday party many years ago with a lightsaber duel in the backyard," Herman said.

The family's gratitude was on full display.

“Without your support, we would not have been able to survive this past year," Herman said.

Through songs, tears, and stories of Hunter’s character, his memory shined bright.

“It was a surprise to us tonight to learn that the Gold Star monument will be in this very site," Herman said.

And as the vigil came to a close, thirteen flags waved in the breeze, a reminder of the 13 heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice.

A scholarship fund has now been established in Hunter's name for students at LQHS who pursue careers in public service.

To donate, visit: https://desert-sands-educational-foundation.snwbll.com/hunter-lopez-memorial-scholarship-fund

The family has also created the "Hunter Lopez memorial Foundation" to help those who protect and serve our nation.

The foundation has already sponsored two service dogs for active service members and sponsored several families to attend their children's graduation from Marine boot camp.

To donate visit: https://hunterlopezmemorialfoundation.org/

On Monday, News Channel 3's Samantha Lomibao spoke with Lopez's parents who reflected on the past year.

“It’s still like unreal, like I’m just still hoping to wake up and have it not be true," said his mother Alicia Lopez.

Earlier this year, his parents shared Hunter's story with News Channel 3's Peter Daut.

