September 27, 2022 12:48 PM
A local cosmetology school is in negotiation with DSUSD to add a new program

Taylor Smith / Unsplash

Elite's Cosmetology and Barber program could be added to the Desert Sands Unified School District. "We completed a very successful year with the Palm Springs Unified pre-pandemic, and now we are negotiating with DSUSD to start our program," says the co-owner, Maurice DiVirgilio. The Palm Springs Unified School District partnership is no longer in effect. If Elite Cosmetology secures the contract with DSUSD, they will host students at the Elite Cosmetology School in Palm Desert (located in the mall). The junior and senior students can participate in Elite's Cosmetology and Barber program. The goal is to have students graduate with a career in cosmetology and no out-of-pocket costs or student loans.  

A spokesperson for Desert Sands Unified School District tells News Channel 3 that "DSUSD is in conversations to provide cosmetology training to students."  

