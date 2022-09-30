Parklet permits discussion to be continued for another day

The discussion of continuing the use of parklet permits by Palm Springs City Council was continued for another day after council members wished to see amendments to the program.

During a city council meeting on Thursday, council members discussed their concerns with some of the program's elements.

A few of these concerns centered around restaurants paying a small fee for the rented area from the city.

Council member Dennis Woods said, “I think when we approved the rents we are charging it was substantially below the market because we wanted them to succeed during COVID, and that may need to be explored. They’re getting a lot of cheap square footage to make money." Woods continued saying it wasn't fair to the neighboring restaurants that didn't have the money to rent a parklet.

Another issue council member Geoff Kors wished to see addressed was the use of cigars by those sitting in the parklets. Kors said some families aren't happy when walking along the street and being hit with the strong scent from the cigar.

Other amendments included design changes for the k-rails, and requiring restaurants to seek additional parking.

In a vote of 4-0 city council agreed to revisit the parklet decision after being presented with the amendments.

Parklet permits are set to expire at the end of the year.