My College Fair is being put on at Agua Caliente Resort

The annual College and Career Fair is going to be on Thursday and over 75 different colleges and trade schools will be in attendance.

The event is free to get into. You do not have to register to attend.

At 4 pm a rally is going to kick off in The Show room. From 5 pm to 8 pm the booths will be open in The Show and Ballroom.

It's going to be at Agua Caliente Resort at 32-250 Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage. A variety of colleges, universities, community colleges, military, and tech schools will have representatives.

Here is a list of just some of the representatives planning to attend:

Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising

Stanford University

University of Southern California

Cal States

Hawaii Pacific University

Syracuse University

UC's

University of Nevada, Las Vegas

much more!

There will be over 100 different booths. Some of the booths are also going to be employers for those seeking jobs.

Based on the Next Big Thing website, 60% of Coachella Valley High School Graduates continue their education past high school. There are over 5,000 seniors in the Coachella Valley this year. This college fair helps contribute to the success of that percentage.