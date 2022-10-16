Skip to Content
Firebirds win first ever game over Calgary, assign team captains and roster spots

Off to a hot start.

In its inaugural game, the Coachella Valley Firebirds beat the Calgary Wranglers 6-5 on Saturday in Calgary.

Kole Lind scored two goals, Andrew Poturalski, Michal Kempny, Max McCormick, and Jesper Froden all scored while Joey Daccord stopped 25 shots in the team’s victory.

The Firebirds also announced their leadership team for the season, naming Max McCormick the captain and Gustav Oloffson and Andrew Poturalski as alternates.

The opening night roster includes 16 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders.

FORWARDS (16) 

PLAYER                   # HT WT SH BIRTHPLACE   BORN      CONTRACT 
COTTON, David 6’3 190 Parker, TX 7/9/97 Coachella Valley (AHL) 
FRODEN, Jesper 28 5’10 176 Stockholm, SWE 9/21/94 Seattle (NHL) 
HAYDEN, John 15 6’3 223 Chicago, IL 2/14/95 Seattle (NHL) 
HENMAN, Luke 10 6’0 182 Dartmouth, NS 4/29/00 Seattle (NHL) 
HUGHES, Cameron 19 5’11 183 Edmonton, AB 10/9/96 Seattle (NHL)  
KARTYE, Tye* 12 6’1 198 Kingston, ON 4/30/01 Seattle (NHL) 
LIND, Kole 16 6’1 179 Shaunavon, SK 10/16/98 Seattle (NHL) 
McCORMICK, Max 17 5’11 187 De Pere, WI 5/1/92 Seattle (NHL) 
McKINNON, IAN 21 6’2 194 Whitby, ON 3/5/98 Coachella Valley (AHL) 
MULLIN, Tristan 26 6’2 196 Cartwright, MB 10/9/96 Coachella Valley (AHL) 
PETMAN, Ville* 33 5’10 181 Lappeenranta, FIN 1/18/00 Seattle (NHL) 
POGANSKI, Austin 14 6’2 201 St. Cloud, MN 2/16/96 Seattle (NHL) 
POTURALSKI, Andrew 22 5’10 183 Williamsville, NY 1/14/94 Seattle (NHL) 
STEVENS, Luke 27 6’5 207 Duxbury, MA 2/11/97 Coachella Valley (AHL) 
TRUE, Alexander 11 6’5 201 Kobenhavn, DEN 7/17/97 Seattle (NHL) 
TWARYNSKI, Carsen 18 6’2 198 Calgary, AB 11/24/97 Seattle (NHL) 
    DEFENSE (8)          
PLAYER # HT WT SH BIRTHPLACE BORN CONTRACT 
EVANS, Ryker* 41 6’0 192 Calgary, AB 12/13/01 Seattle (NHL) 
KEMPNY, Michal 36 6’0 190 Hodonin, CZE 9/8/90 Seattle (NHL) 
OLOFSSON, Gustav 23 6’3 201 Boras, SWE 12/1/94 Seattle (NHL) 
RAFFERTY, Brogan 25 6’0 194 West Dundee, IL 5/28/95 Seattle (NHL) 
SCHULDT, Jimmy 44 6’1 203 Minnetonka, MN 5/11/95 Coachella Valley (AHL) 
SEPPALA, Peetro* 6’2 192 Kussankoski, FIN 8/17/00 Seattle (NHL) 
TENNYSON, Matt 6’2 205 Minneapolis, MN 4/23/90 Coachella Valley (AHL) 
WITTCHOW, Eddie 20 6’5 225 Burnsville, MN 10/31/92 Coachella Valley (AHL) 
                
GOALIES (3)          
PLAYER # HT WT C BIRTHPLACE BORN CONTRACT 
BOOTH, Callum 30 6’4 194 Montreal, QC 5/21/97 Coachella Valley (AHL) 
DACCORD, Joey 35 6’2 196 North Andover, MA 8/19/96 Seattle (NHL) 
GIBSON, Chris 32 6’2 207 Karkkila, FIN 12/27/92 Coachella Valley (AHL) 
  * - Rookie               

Coachella Valley Firebirds Broadcast Schedule

DateGame timeLocal Network
Sunday, December 186:00 PMFOX 11 Palm Springs
Saturday, January 76:00 PMCW Palm Springs
Monday, January 163:00 PMFOX 11 Palm Springs
Friday, February 37:00 PMKESQ ABC
Saturday, February 186:00 PMCW Palm Springs
Saturday, March 116:00 PMCW Palm Springs
Saturday, March 256:00 PMFOX 11 Palm Springs
Saturday, April 16:00 PMCW Palm Springs
Saturday, April 86:00 PMFOX 11 Palm Springs
Sunday, April 93:00 PMCW Palm Springs

VIDEO: Meet Fuego, the mascot of the Coachella Valley Firebirds

MORE: Meet the Firebirds Head Coach and Assistant Coach

MORE: Coachella Valley Firebirds full inaugural season schedule

KESQ News Channel 3's group of stations will be your go-to place to watch Firebirds games on television. As the team's partner, we'll bring you exclusive:

  • Special programming
  • Player profiles
  • Digital coverage
