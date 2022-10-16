Firebirds win first ever game over Calgary, assign team captains and roster spots
Off to a hot start.
In its inaugural game, the Coachella Valley Firebirds beat the Calgary Wranglers 6-5 on Saturday in Calgary.
FIREBIRDS WIN THEIR FIRST GAME IN HISTORY!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) October 16, 2022
Kole Lind scored two goals, Andrew Poturalski, Michal Kempny, Max McCormick, and Jesper Froden all scored while Joey Daccord stopped 25 shots in the team’s victory.
let's take a look at that shot into goal🔥 pic.twitter.com/vrwPnArLFM— Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) October 16, 2022
excellent shot by Lind pic.twitter.com/EVKLjNoki5— Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) October 16, 2022
The Firebirds also announced their leadership team for the season, naming Max McCormick the captain and Gustav Oloffson and Andrew Poturalski as alternates.
#CVFirebirds have their captains🔥 pic.twitter.com/hF2iJlxxkR— Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) October 16, 2022
The opening night roster includes 16 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders.
FORWARDS (16)
|PLAYER
|#
|HT
|WT
|SH
|BIRTHPLACE
|BORN
|CONTRACT
|COTTON, David
|7
|6’3
|190
|L
|Parker, TX
|7/9/97
|Coachella Valley (AHL)
|FRODEN, Jesper
|28
|5’10
|176
|R
|Stockholm, SWE
|9/21/94
|Seattle (NHL)
|HAYDEN, John
|15
|6’3
|223
|R
|Chicago, IL
|2/14/95
|Seattle (NHL)
|HENMAN, Luke
|10
|6’0
|182
|L
|Dartmouth, NS
|4/29/00
|Seattle (NHL)
|HUGHES, Cameron
|19
|5’11
|183
|L
|Edmonton, AB
|10/9/96
|Seattle (NHL)
|KARTYE, Tye*
|12
|6’1
|198
|L
|Kingston, ON
|4/30/01
|Seattle (NHL)
|LIND, Kole
|16
|6’1
|179
|R
|Shaunavon, SK
|10/16/98
|Seattle (NHL)
|McCORMICK, Max
|17
|5’11
|187
|L
|De Pere, WI
|5/1/92
|Seattle (NHL)
|McKINNON, IAN
|21
|6’2
|194
|L
|Whitby, ON
|3/5/98
|Coachella Valley (AHL)
|MULLIN, Tristan
|26
|6’2
|196
|R
|Cartwright, MB
|10/9/96
|Coachella Valley (AHL)
|PETMAN, Ville*
|33
|5’10
|181
|L
|Lappeenranta, FIN
|1/18/00
|Seattle (NHL)
|POGANSKI, Austin
|14
|6’2
|201
|R
|St. Cloud, MN
|2/16/96
|Seattle (NHL)
|POTURALSKI, Andrew
|22
|5’10
|183
|R
|Williamsville, NY
|1/14/94
|Seattle (NHL)
|STEVENS, Luke
|27
|6’5
|207
|L
|Duxbury, MA
|2/11/97
|Coachella Valley (AHL)
|TRUE, Alexander
|11
|6’5
|201
|L
|Kobenhavn, DEN
|7/17/97
|Seattle (NHL)
|TWARYNSKI, Carsen
|18
|6’2
|198
|L
|Calgary, AB
|11/24/97
|Seattle (NHL)
|DEFENSE (8)
|PLAYER
|#
|HT
|WT
|SH
|BIRTHPLACE
|BORN
|CONTRACT
|EVANS, Ryker*
|41
|6’0
|192
|L
|Calgary, AB
|12/13/01
|Seattle (NHL)
|KEMPNY, Michal
|36
|6’0
|190
|L
|Hodonin, CZE
|9/8/90
|Seattle (NHL)
|OLOFSSON, Gustav
|23
|6’3
|201
|L
|Boras, SWE
|12/1/94
|Seattle (NHL)
|RAFFERTY, Brogan
|25
|6’0
|194
|R
|West Dundee, IL
|5/28/95
|Seattle (NHL)
|SCHULDT, Jimmy
|44
|6’1
|203
|L
|Minnetonka, MN
|5/11/95
|Coachella Valley (AHL)
|SEPPALA, Peetro*
|6
|6’2
|192
|L
|Kussankoski, FIN
|8/17/00
|Seattle (NHL)
|TENNYSON, Matt
|8
|6’2
|205
|R
|Minneapolis, MN
|4/23/90
|Coachella Valley (AHL)
|WITTCHOW, Eddie
|20
|6’5
|225
|L
|Burnsville, MN
|10/31/92
|Coachella Valley (AHL)
|GOALIES (3)
|PLAYER
|#
|HT
|WT
|C
|BIRTHPLACE
|BORN
|CONTRACT
|BOOTH, Callum
|30
|6’4
|194
|L
|Montreal, QC
|5/21/97
|Coachella Valley (AHL)
|DACCORD, Joey
|35
|6’2
|196
|L
|North Andover, MA
|8/19/96
|Seattle (NHL)
|GIBSON, Chris
|32
|6’2
|207
|L
|Karkkila, FIN
|12/27/92
|Coachella Valley (AHL)
|* - Rookie
Coachella Valley Firebirds Broadcast Schedule
|Date
|Game time
|Local Network
|Sunday, December 18
|6:00 PM
|FOX 11 Palm Springs
|Saturday, January 7
|6:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
|Monday, January 16
|3:00 PM
|FOX 11 Palm Springs
|Friday, February 3
|7:00 PM
|KESQ ABC
|Saturday, February 18
|6:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
|Saturday, March 11
|6:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
|Saturday, March 25
|6:00 PM
|FOX 11 Palm Springs
|Saturday, April 1
|6:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
|Saturday, April 8
|6:00 PM
|FOX 11 Palm Springs
|Sunday, April 9
|3:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
