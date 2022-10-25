Rare butterfly spotted in a first for Joshua Tree National Park, possibly also California

A rare species of butterfly was spotted at Joshua Tree National Park, a first for the park and maybe even California!

The White-patched skipper (Chiomara asychis) was photographed shortly after the fall butterfly count in early October, park officials wrote on Facebook.

Officials said the white-patched skipper is usually a Mexican species.

According to butterfliesandmoths.org, the species has been sighted in Argentina and Mexico as well as parts of Central America. It will venture farther north, into Texas and Arizona, although there have been previous recorded sightings in Nevada and Kansas.

Map of sightings (Courtesy of ButterfliesandMoths.org)

This butterfly ventured much farther north as it likely blew away from its typical course thanks to recent monsoonal storms, park officials wrote.

So far, the park's butterfly fall count has observed 29 species, not including the White-patched skipper.

"Fall blooming plants are still abundant in the park, if you see them keep your eyes out for butterflies!" reads a post of the park's Facebook page.