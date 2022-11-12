Man dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Cabazon

One man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Cabazon Saturday around 3:30 p.m.

A deputy from the Cabazon Sheriff’s Station conducted a traffic enforcement stop of a male suspect on Carmen Avenue west of Rafael Street in Cabazon. The suspect was riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the street and was known to have a felony arrest warrant for a violation of parole.

The suspect was uncooperative with the deputy and attempted to escape the scene on his bicycle. The deputy tried to detain the suspect, but the suspect removed a large knife from his pocket, and then the deputy-involved shooting occurred. The suspect was shot and fell to the ground.

After the suspect was shot, the deputy provided aid, and medical personnel were called. Paramedics from Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department arrived at the location and pronounced the suspect dead on the scene.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

No deputies were hurt during the incident, and there are no other suspects. The knife used by the suspect was recovered at the location.

According to Department policy, the deputy will be placed on paid administrative leave. The name of the involved deputy was also not released at this time.

An investigator from the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office will lead this investigation, with help from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Force Investigations Detail.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Riverside County District Attorney Investigator Felipe Munoz or Riverside County Sheriff’s Investigator Jarred Bishop at 951-955-2777.