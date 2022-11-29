Giving Tuesday: A day to give back

Local non-profit organizations are accepting donations from people on Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday is a day that encourages people to give back whether it be money or time. Non-profit organizations use this day to raise money to help continue their work.

Food Samaritans in Palm Springs is accepting monetary donations. This is a food assistance program that helps people in the Coachella Valley.

Every donation received today will be matched by long-time supporters Tom Andrika and Joe Johnson.

To donate to Food Samaritans you can call 760-325-8481 or visit the website.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is also accepting donations. People are urged to donate to the St. Jude Giving Tuesday site.

FIND Food Bank is another organization where people can donate either monetary donations or time.

To donate to other non-profit organizations you can call them and find out what ways you can help.