Two hospitalized after car crashed into brick wall in La Quinta

Two people were taken to the hospital after their vehicle crashed into a brick wall in La Quinta Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 1:03 p.m. in the area of Calle Esplanade and Fred Waring Drive.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided into the wall. The driver and the passenger were both transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Drugs/alcohol are not a suspected factor at this time, the Sheriff's Dept. confirmed.

